Saudi airstrikes kill, injure several Yemeni women, children

Saudi coalition airstrikes in various parts of Yemen have again claimed civilian lives.

The fighters of the Saudi coalition on late Friday twice targeted the residntial buildings of the Public Telecommunication Corporation in a village on the outskirts of the al-Mahwit city of Yemen.

According to preliminary statistics, a woman and her child have been killed and a number of others, including several women and children, were injured in the attack.

Rescue teams are searching for other victims trapped in building rubble, the sources said.

On the other hand, the Saudi coalition claimed that two people were killed on Friday evening when two mortar shells fired from Yemen against the Najran and Jizan regions in southern Saudi Arabia.

