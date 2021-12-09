Saudi coalition carries out brutal airstrikes on Sanaa

The Saudi coalition carried out operations against the areas of Hamdan, Sanhan, and Al-Thawra in Sanaa, the largest city in Yemen, a source close to Yemeni Ansarullah announced.

A spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition also claimed in a statement, "We destroyed the depots of ballistic missiles, drones and communication systems of the Yemeni Resistance."

He also claimed that the Saudi coalition has carried out large-scale operations to counter the threat of ballistic missiles and drones of the Resistance forces.

Saudi Arabia, along with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and with the green light of the United States and Western countries, carried out comprehensive attacks on Yemen since March 26, 2015, to prevent Ansarullah of Yemen from coming to power in the country.

Officials of the Yemeni National Salvation Government have repeatedly stressed that the Yemeni army and popular committees will continue to respond to the aggression as long as the Saudi coalition does not stop the war against Yemen and end the siege.

Tens of thousands of Yemenis have been injured and martyred in Saudi-led strikes, with the vast majority of them being civilians.

