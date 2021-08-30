Saudi coalition claims downing a Yemeni ballistic missile

The Saudi coalition claimed that the Saudi Arabian Air Defense Force has managed to intercept and destroy a ballistic missile fired from Yemen against the Jazan region.

Yemeni military officials have not yet commented on this claim. The Saudi aggressor coalition also claimed last night that it had confronted two Yemeni drones.

According to the Saudis, the two drones were flying to Khamis Mushait in southern Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia, along with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and with the green light of the United States and Western countries, carried out comprehensive attacks on Yemen since March 26, 2015, to prevent Ansarullah of Yemen from coming to power in the country.

Officials of the Yemeni National Salvation Government have repeatedly stressed that the Yemeni army and popular committees will continue to respond to the aggression as long as the Saudi coalition does not stop the war against Yemen and end the siege.

