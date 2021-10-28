  1. Iran
IRCS imports other 6mn doses of COVID-19 vaccine

TEHRAN, Oct. 28 (MNA) – Head of Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) said that the 32nd batch of COVID-19 vaccine provided by the Society including six million doses of coronavirus vaccine was imported into the country on Thursday.

Karim Hemmati broke the news on Thu. and said that six million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, ‘Sinopharm’ type, were imported into the country by the Iranian Red Crescent Society, a total of which was handed over to the Ministry of Health and Medical Education.

He went on to say that Society has made all its effort, especially in the past six months for importing the COVID-19 vaccine into the country in cooperation with responsible officials and organizations in order to meet domestic demand for this vaccine.

Hemmati put the total number of doses of COVID-19 vaccine imported into the country by the Society since Iranian month of Ordibehesht (April) at 106,390,000.

