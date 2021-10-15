Iran sends 2nd batch of humanitarian aid to Kunduz

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Kabul announced that the second plane carrying the country's humanitarian aid arrived on Friday in Kunduz province in northern Afghanistan.

The plane was carrying blankets, warm clothing, and other cold-weather equipment for all those affected by the terrorist incident last week, the Embassy said.

The first plane arrived in Afghanistan’s Kunduz province on Wednesday.

An explosion took place in a Shia mosque in Afghanistan's province of Kunduz last Friday. At least 46 people were killed and 143 others injured in the blast; the terrorist group of ISL has claimed responsibility.

Also on Friday, another explosion hit a Shia mosque in Afghanistan’s southern city of Kandahar during Friday prayers that left at least 32 Shia Muslims killed and more than 50 injured.

