IRCS imports 27th batch of COVID-19 vaccine: official

Head of Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) Karim Hemmati broke the news on Sunday and said that six million doses of coronavirus vaccine of “Sinopharm” type were imported into the country, the cargo of which was landed at Imam Khomeini International Airport (IKIA) and then, delivered to the Ministry of Health and Medical Education.

He put the number of the COVID-19 vaccines of “Sinopharm” type imported into the country since the Iranian month of Ordibehesht (May 21) at 76,390,000.

According to statistics, 75 percent of Iranian people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 disease, he said, adding, “According to the Minister of Health and Medical Education, a very good cooperation and interaction has been created between senior officials of the country in line with providing COVID-19 vaccines and accelerating vaccination of all walks of life in the country.”

Last week, 24 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were imported into the country, he added.

