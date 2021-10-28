Number of coronavirus fatalities worldwide surpasses 5mn

To date, 5,002,643 fatalities caused by COVID-19 have been documented worldwide which is comparable with the population of Rome and Paris put together. In all, since the beginning of the pandemic, the virus has been detected in more than 245mn people, TASS reported.

The first death was reported on January 11, 2020. The death toll reached 1mn on September 28 and 2mn in less than four months, on January 15, 2021. The mark of 3mn was surpassed after another three months while 4mn fatalities were recorded on July 6.

The lethality of the novel infection is at 2.03%, this indicator has not surpassed 3% for almost a year.

The majority of deaths were recorded in the US - over 740,000 or approximately 1.6% of all infections nationwide. Brazil is second with over 606,000 deaths out of 21.8mn infections and India is in third place where 456,000 died out of 34.2mn of those infected.

Taking into account the population size, the mortality is the highest in Peru with 655 deaths per every 100,000 residents as well as in European countries - Bosnia and Herzegovina (352), Bulgaria (343) and North Macedonia (340).

ZZ/PR