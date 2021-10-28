  1. Iran
Oct 28, 2021, 3:30 PM

Total vaccine jabs in Iran hit 84.3m

Total vaccine jabs in Iran hit 84.3m

TEHRAN, Oct. 28 (MNA) – According to the latest figures released by the Health Ministry on Thursday, a total of 84,308,680 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been so far administered in Iran.

32,468,800 people have been fully vaccinated while 52,059,237 others have already received the first dose.

During the last 24 hours, 1,078,464 doses of the vaccines have been injected across the country. 

Since Wednesday, 159 patients have succumbed to the disease, bringing the death toll to 125,875.

Also, 11,409 new infections have been detected in the past 24 hours which brings the total number of confirmed cases to 5,899,509.

Meanwhile, 4,078 patients are receiving treatment in intensive care units.

ZZ/5338121/5338115

News Code 180133
Zahra Mirzafarjouyan
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/180133/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 10 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News