Total vaccine jabs in Iran hit 84.3m

32,468,800 people have been fully vaccinated while 52,059,237 others have already received the first dose.

During the last 24 hours, 1,078,464 doses of the vaccines have been injected across the country.

Since Wednesday, 159 patients have succumbed to the disease, bringing the death toll to 125,875.

Also, 11,409 new infections have been detected in the past 24 hours which brings the total number of confirmed cases to 5,899,509.

Meanwhile, 4,078 patients are receiving treatment in intensive care units.

