IRCS imports 29th batch of COVID-19 vaccine: Official

Karim Hemmati Head of Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) broke the news on Thu. and said that 29th cargo of COVID-19 vaccine was imported by IRCS this morning, including six million doses of “Sinopharm” vaccine, total of which was handed over to the Ministry of Health and Medical Education.

Over the past two weeks, 36 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine were imported into the country by Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS), he added.

Hemmati put the total number of COVID-19 vaccine imported into the country by the Society since Iranian month of Ordibehesht (May 21) at 88,390,000.

