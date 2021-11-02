Iran’s import of COVID-19 vaccine exceeds 146mn doses: IRICA

Technical Deputy President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) made the remarks on Tuesday and reiterated that the number of doses of COVID-19 vaccine imported into the country from Feb. 4 to Nov. 1, 2021, hit 146,246,000 at large.

China’s “Sinopharm” coronavirus vaccine has accounted for the maximum volume of the vaccine imported in the country, he said, adding that 129,738,000 doses of the ‘Sinopharm” COVID-19 vaccine have been imported into the country in this period.

It should be noted that total coronavirus vaccines have been imported into the country from China, Russian Federation, Japan, South Korea, Italy, the Netherlands, Austria, Poland and Greece.

Russia’s “Sputnik V” coronavirus vaccine accounted for the second maximum coronavirus vaccine imported into the country in this period, he added.

