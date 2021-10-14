Close to 70 mn doses of Covid vaccine injected in Iran

The Iranian health ministry said that 11,964 new cases of Covid-19 were detected across the country since yesterday, of which 1,770 people were admitted to the hospital.

The total number of Covid 19 cases detected in the country so far has increased to 5,754,047.

In the last 24 hours since yesterday, 223 people who had contracted the Covid-19 lost their lives, bringing the total number of deaths to 123,498.

So far, 5,280,624 cases of Covid-19 have recovered or been discharged from the hospital.

4,983 patients with Covid 19 are being treated in the intensive care unit (ICUs) of hospitals.

So far, 33,674,304 Covid 19 PCR tests to detect the virus have been carried out in the country, the health ministry added.

As many as 69,641,130 Covid 19 vaccines have been administered in the country so far, the statement noted.

RHM/5327531