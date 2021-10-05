Iran reports 13,226 news cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday

The health ministry said that of 13,226 new cases of Coviod-19 were detected across the country since yesterday, 1,922 people were admitted to the hospital.

The total number of Covid 19 cases detected in the country so far reached 5.651.961 people.

In the past 24 hours, 216 Covid patients lost their lives, bringing the total death toll to 121,563.

So far, 5,135,887 patients have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

5,665 patients with Covid 19 are being looked after in the intensive care unit of hospitals.

So far, 32,723,597 Covid 19 PCR tests have been carried out in the country.

The statement also noted that currently, 16 cities in the country are classified as red-coded cities with a high risk of contracting the disease, 198 cities are orange-coded with a medium risk, 176 cities are yellow-coded with low risks of contraction, and 58 cities are blue-coded as safe.

