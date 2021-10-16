Covid-19 daily death toll in Iran continues to drop

The Iranian health ministry reported in a statement on Saturday 7,515 new cases of Covid-19 since Friday, of which 1,197 people were admitted to the hospital.

Meanwhile, the ministry said that in the past 24 hours, 181 Covid patients lost 19 lives, bringing the total to 123,876.

Fortunately, 5,309,992 patients have recovered or been discharged from hospitals so far.

4,840 patients with Covid 19 are being treated in the intensive care unit (ICUs) of hospitals.

So far, 33,898,978 Covid 19 PCR tests to detect the virus have been carried out in the country, the health ministry added.

As many as 69,641,130 Covid 19 vaccines have been administered in the country so far, the statement noted.

The Ministry also said that more than 48 million Iranians have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, while over 23 million have received the second dose.

