Iran reports 11,256 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday

The Iranian health ministry said that 11,256 new cases of Covid-19 were detected across the country since yesterday, of which 1,733 people were admitted to the hospital.

The total number of Covid-19 cases detected in the country so far has reached 5,702,809 people.

In the past 24 hours, 222 Covid patients lost their lives, bringing the total death toll to 122,599.

So far, 5,217,999 Covid-19 patients have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Meanwhile, 5,304 patients with Covid-19 are being treated in the intensive care unit (ICUs) of hospitals.

So far, 33,246,447 Covid-19 PCR tests have been carried out in the country.

As many as 64,401,945 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the country so far, the statement for today further said.

The statement also noted that currently, 7 cities in the country are classified as red-coded cities with a high risk of contracting the disease, 108 cities are orange-coded with a medium risk, 248 cities are yellow-coded with low risks of contraction, and 85 cities are blue-coded as safe.

