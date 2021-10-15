COVID deaths, new cases in Iran continue to decline

The Iranian Health Ministry put the total deaths from COVID-19 in the country at 123,695 on Friday, saying the disease has taken the lives of 197 patients over the past 24 hours.

Some 11,857 new cases of COVID-19 infection were reported, with 1,591 of them hospitalized, the ministry added.

More than 5,294,981 individuals have recovered or been discharged from hospitals out of a total of 5,765,904 ones who have contracted the disease.

Some 4,924 victims of COVID-19 are in severe condition and are being treated in intensive care facilities, it said.

The Ministry also said that more than 47.71 million Iranians have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, while over 22.81 million have received the second dosage.

