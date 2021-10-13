Daily death toll in Iran on the decrease: health ministry

The Iranian health ministry said that 12,298 new cases of Covid-19 were detected across the country since yesterday, of which 1,699 people were admitted to the hospital.

The total number of Covid 19 cases detected in the country so far has increased to 5, 742,083.

In the last 24 hours since yesterday, 194 people who had contracted the Covid-19 lost their lives, bringing the total number of deaths to 123,275.

So far, 5,264,775 cases of Covid-19 have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

5,026 patients with Covid 19 are being treated in the intensive care unit (ICUs) of hospitals.

So far, 33,563,390 Covid 19 PCR tests to detect the virus have been carried out in the country, the health ministry added.

As many as 68,357,307 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the country so far, the statement noted.

The statement also noted that currently, 7 cities in the country are classified as red-coded cities with a high risk of contracting the disease, 108 cities are orange-coded with a medium risk, 248 cities are yellow-coded with low risks of contraction, and 85 cities are blue-coded as safe.

