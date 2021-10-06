All parties need to abide by their JCPOA obligations: Lavrov

Sergey Lavrov made the remarks in a joint press conference with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who arrived in Moscow last night at Lavrov's invitation.

The Russian diplomat said that in the meeting that was held between him and Amir-Abdollahian, "We have agreed that the production of the Russian Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V in Iran, will be done as soon as possible. We continue to develop our trade relations with Iran, despite US sanctions."

"We are trying to return to the Iran nuclear deal. All parties must abide by their commitments under the nuclear deal."

Lavrov added, "We agree with Iran on the need for full implementation of the nuclear deal. Iran is ready to resume Vienna talks on a nuclear deal as soon as possible."

Meanwhile, the top Russian diplomat pointed out that the West's attempt to include other issues in the negotiations is futile.

"Some countries seek to force Iran to accept new commitments, and this must be done through dialogue. Efforts by a number of countries to link the preservation of the nuclear deal with Iran's concessions on other issues are futile," he said.

Moscow invites Iran and Arab countries for talks, Lavrov went on to say.

"We call on the Arab states and Iran to hold talks on all shared issues. Russia's proposal for security in the Persian Gulf has been submitted to the UN Security Council. We call on Arab and Iranian friends to move towards getting closer to each other."

"Humanitarian aid must be provided to Afghanistan," said Lavrov, while holding the United States to account for the situation in Afghanistan.

Regarding the recent developments in the South Caucasus region, he said, "Russian forces were sent to Karabakh in accordance with the agreement to ensure stability and the return of civilian life."

"Iran and Russia call on the new Afghan authorities to fight terrorism, drug trafficking and smuggling weapons," the Russian minister noted.

Regarding Syria, Lavrov said that Moscow is looking for lasting peace and an improvement in Syria's economic situation.

