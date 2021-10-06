Lavrov, Blinken discuss Iranian nuclear deal: Moscow

"The sides exchanged views on the prospects for restoring the full implementation of the JCPOA for the Iranian nuclear program, and also addressed a number of topical issues on the bilateral agenda," the statement reads, TASS reported.

The talks took place at the American side’s initiative.

The talks between the US and Russian foreign ministers on the JCPOA took place while Sergey Lavrov intends to meet with the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian today.

Heading a diplomatic delegation, Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has left for Moscow on Tuesday evening at the invitation of his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

