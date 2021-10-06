  1. Politics
Oct 6, 2021, 11:51 AM

Lavrov, Blinken discuss Iranian nuclear deal: Moscow

Lavrov, Blinken discuss Iranian nuclear deal: Moscow

TEHRAN, Oct. 06 (MNA) – Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the prospects for restoring the JCPOA over the phone on Wednesday, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"The sides exchanged views on the prospects for restoring the full implementation of the JCPOA for the Iranian nuclear program, and also addressed a number of topical issues on the bilateral agenda," the statement reads, TASS reported. 

The talks took place at the American side’s initiative.

The talks between the US and Russian foreign ministers on the JCPOA took place while Sergey Lavrov intends to meet with the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian today. 

Heading a diplomatic delegation, Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has left for Moscow on Tuesday evening at the invitation of his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

ZZ/FNA14000714000265

News Code 179416
Zahra Mirzafarjouyan
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/179416/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 5 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News