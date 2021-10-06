Amir-Abdollahian, Lavrov stress expansion of cooperation

"One of the priority issues on the agenda of today's talks will be the need for full-scale resumption of the agreement on the Iranian nuclear program without any exemptions or additions. We would like to discuss today how this process can be accelerated," Lavrov said in his opening remarks at negotiations with his Iranian counterpart.

He stressed that despite the pandemic, Moscow and Tehran continued intensive political dialogue at all levels, including that at the level of presidents.

Lavrov pointed out that "Iran's accession to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in the capacity of a full-fledged member will become a new track for cooperation."

"Your visit to Russia is very timely. I am certain that we will work fruitfully together," Lavrov told his Iranian counterpart.

Amir-Abdollahian, for his part, said that the relationship between the two presidents and this trip confirms that these negotiations and relations between the two countries are strategic.

He added that in the new negotiations, efforts should be made to achieve a serious leap in relations between the two countries.

Iran and Russia have regional and bilateral cooperation, and today the two sides will have more talks on the development of trade cooperation, the Iranian Foreign Minister noted.

It is a good opportunity to talks about international developments, including the South Caucasus, Yemen and Afghanistan, Amir-Abdollahian said.

Heading a diplomatic delegation, Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has left for Moscow on Tuesday evening at the invitation of his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

Earlier it was announced that on Wednesday Lavrov discussed the outlook for restoring the JCPOA with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken by telephone. The conversation was requested by the US side.

ZZ/IRN84494828