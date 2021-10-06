Geopolitics of Caucasus should remain untouched: Iran FM

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks at the end of the one-day visit to Moscow and meeting with his Russian counterpart.

He said that the Zionist regime of Israel and other foreigners, and terrorists in the South Caucasus region are creating difficulties for Iran's good neighbors, Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The Iranian foreign minister further called on the statesmen in some neighboring countries not to use language that serves the interests of enemies of the region.

According to Amir-Abdollahian, Iran, with its leadership and wise behavior based on good neighborliness, emphasizes that all countries in the region should move in the direction of dialogue to solve problems and resolve misunderstandings, and everyone should benefit from this safe and stable region.

"The geopolitics and geography of the Caucasus region should not be harmed by foreign interference," he said.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian left Moscow for the Lebanese capital Beirut on Wednesday evening.

