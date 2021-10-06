Iran FM Amir-Abdollahian leaves Moscow for Beirut

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who visited Moscow on Wednesday and held talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, has now left Moscow for Beirut.

The top Iranian diplomat goes to Beirut to congratulate Lebanese officials and people on the formation of the new government, as well as to consult with Lebanese officials.

While in Moscow on Wednesday, Amir-Abdollahian held a joint press conference with Lavrov.

Referring to the high level of relations between Tehran and Moscow, Lavrov said during the joint press conference that, "Fortunately, the relations between Tehran and Moscow are in the best condition and I am confident that these relations will expand even more with the coming to power of the new government [in Irna]."

The Iranian foreign minister, for his part, said in the press conference that, "Today, we discussed various issues in the bilateral and international fields, and there are close viewpoints between the two countries."

