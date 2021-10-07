Iran FM Amir-Abdollahian terms Moscow visit ‘constructive’

In a tweet on Thu., Hossein Amir-Abdollahian Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran wrote, “Excellent talks in Moscow with FM Lavrov on wide range of issues of mutual interest, IBNLT Afghanistan, Caucasus, Syria, Yemen and the JCPOA.”

“Agreed to closely coordinate on regional & global issues, and to further enhance bilateral political, economic and cultural relations,” he added.

It should be noted that Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian arrived in Russian capital Moscow at the invitation of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday afternoon Oct. 05.

MA/