  1. Politics
Oct 7, 2021, 5:00 PM

Iran FM Amir-Abdollahian terms Moscow visit ‘constructive’

Iran FM Amir-Abdollahian terms Moscow visit ‘constructive’

TEHRAN, Oct. 07 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian described his visit to Russian capital Moscow ‘constructive and fruitful’.

In a tweet on Thu., Hossein Amir-Abdollahian Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran wrote, “Excellent talks in Moscow with FM Lavrov on wide range of issues of mutual interest, IBNLT Afghanistan, Caucasus, Syria, Yemen and the JCPOA.”

“Agreed to closely coordinate on regional & global issues, and to further enhance bilateral political, economic and cultural relations,” he added.

Iran FM Amir-Abdollahian terms Moscow visit ‘constructive’

It should be noted that Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian arrived in Russian capital Moscow at the invitation of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday afternoon Oct. 05.

MA/

News Code 179452
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/179452/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 13 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News