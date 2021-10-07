Russia hopes for early resumption of JCPOA: Zakharova

Moscow sees the fundamental determination of parties to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action for the Iranian nuclear program to devise the means to breathe new life into this agreement, and hopes another round of Vienna talks on restoring the deal will begin in the near future, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday, TASS reported.

"We have taken note of the fact that all parties concerned are focused on faster coordination of a procedure for breathing a new life into the JCPOA. We hope that another round may take place in the near future," she said.

Zakharova believes that all previous achievements will serve "as a point of departure and a reliable basis for coming close to agreements", which Moscow hopes "will materialize in the foreseeable future."

"We presume that the shortest way to relaunching the JCPOA to full capacity - and we hope that it will happen this way - lies through strict compliance with its provisions by all sides based on the originally verified balance of interests without any exemptions or additions," Zakharova stated.

"Making such forecasts is not a very rewarding task. There is a great amount of work to be handled. It must be focused on bringing approaches closer," Zakharova added.

ZZ/TASS