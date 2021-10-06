New round of Vienna Talks must have tangible results

Speaking in a meeting with a group of managers of Iranian foundations in Moscow, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said, "If we achieve tangible achievements in securing the rights of the Iranian people in the forthcoming Vienna talks with the other parties, this agreement will contribute to the 13th administration's sustainable economic development program."

"If the negotiation process, like the previous eight years, is going to continue in the same direction, that is, negotiations for negotiations, the Islamic Republic of Iran will take the appropriate decision," he added.

Elsewhere in his remark, he said that relations with Russia and neighboring countries are a priority of Iran's foreign policy, adding that the new Iranian administration is ready to make a serious and effective leap in relations between Iran and Russia.

Stating that the will of the two presidents is to expand and develop relations, he said, "This issue provides a good capacity and opportunity for us to pursue this achievement in order to develop and implement relationships in all sectors.

ZM/5320872