President Raeisi to travel Tajikistan to attend SCO summit

Speaking in his weekly press conference, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh answered questions on a wide range of topics.

Iran FM to visit India in near future

Stating that Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian will travel to India in the near future, Khatibzadeh said, "A trip to India was on the agenda, which was not possible to be done this week due to several interrelated issues, including the Shanghai Summit, the President's visit to Tajikistan, and several important foreign policy meetings. India's visit will take place in the near future."

Outlaw Israeli regime sitting on illicit nukes, refusing to join NPT

"The Zionist regime, as an illegitimate entity that has become a base for state terror and terrorism, has created serious conditions for the region and the world. This regime, which does not adhere to international law, has an active nuclear military program and consistently refused to join the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and has not accepted safeguards rules," Khatibzadeh said in reaction to the recent remarks of the Zionist regime's Foreign Minister.

"Unfortunately, there is a double and very shameful standard for the West, which not only does not put pressure on the regime to join and disarm, but also gives all its resources to this darling. This regime has no place to talk about NPT member states," he added.

Iran-IAEA relations normal, technical

In response to a question about the visit of Rafael Grossi, Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency and the joint statement issued during the visit, the FM spokesman said, "Iran-IAEA relations are normal and technical, and as long as IAEA keeps the non-political and non-discriminatory aspect with Iran, Iran will also maintain its relations with the IAEA."

"Very good consultations were held between the two sides and there were no new issues. Due to the meeting of the governors, the talks were held intensively and it was agreed to continue these relations within the technical framework without giving permission to the other parties to bring political issues into the relations between Iran and the IAEA," he added. "Mr. Eslami will travel to Vienna to attend the Agency's General Conference, and it has been agreed that Mr. Grossi will visit Tehran more regularly and return to Tehran after the Board of Governors meeting."

President Raeisi to visit Tajikistan to attend SCO summit

The spokesperson also announced that Iranian President Ebrahim Raiesi will travel to Tajikistan to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit.

Agency access to camera memory possible when agreement is reached

He also spoke about the memory of the agency cameras, saying, "The resolution of the parliament is quite clear and binding. The government suspended all access beyond safeguards and voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol from the day the parliament passed the resolution. Agency access to camera memory is possible when an agreement is reached."

"If one day we reach an agreement among the parties in the field of the JCPOA, the full implementation of the deal by Iran will be resumed," he added.

Iran's will is to strengthen relations with people of Afghanistan

In response to a question about recognizing the Taliban, Khatibzadeh said, "Iran is one of the few actors that has relations with all parties in Afghanistan. It has had more inclusive conversations with some and more limited ones with others. We always tried to talk to these groups. The first round of comprehensive intra-Afghan talks was held in Tehran, and we tried to involve all groups in these talks."

"We emphasized the will of the people in the future of Afghanistan and the non-interference of foreigners. Our definite will is to strengthen relations with the people of Afghanistan and help fulfill the will of the oppressed and zealous people of Afghanistan," he added.

Regarding the invitation of Iran by the Taliban, he said, "It is too early to talk about this issue. We must wait for the formation of the future government of Afghanistan and then decide on other issues. We will decide on the Taliban's request and invitation based on their actions."

Iran not to tolerate security of its borders to be endangered by terrorist groups

Regarding the IRGC's attack on the headquarters of terrorist groups in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, he said, This is in response to the repeated attacks on the Islamic Republic of Iran from the self-proclaimed bases of these terrorist groups near the Iranian border, killing several zealous Iranian border guards."

"It has been said many times that the Islamic Republic of Iran will not tolerate the security of its own borders to be endangered by terrorist groups," he added. "We have repeatedly mentioned this to our friends in Iraq in bilateral talks, formal talks and informal meetings. Arrangements must be made so that Iraqi territory not to abused by these terrorist groups."

