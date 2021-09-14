Putin to self-isolate due to COVID cases in his inner circle

"Vladimir Putin said that due to identified coronavirus cases in his inner circle he should observe self-isolation for some time," the statement reads, TASS reported.

In this light, the Russian leader will attend the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) events planned to be held this week in Dushanbe via videoconference, the Kremlin specified.

The leaders also talked about several current aspects of bilateral relations and Afghanistan.

Earlier reports indicated that Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi would meet with Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Summit in Tajikistan.

ZZ/PR