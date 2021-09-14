  1. Politics
Sep 14, 2021, 4:18 PM

Putin to self-isolate due to COVID cases in his inner circle

Putin to self-isolate due to COVID cases in his inner circle

TEHRAN, Sep. 14 (MNA) – Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a conversation with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon that he would have to self-isolate due to COVID-19 cases in his inner circle, the Kremlin reports on Tuesday.

"Vladimir Putin said that due to identified coronavirus cases in his inner circle he should observe self-isolation for some time," the statement reads, TASS reported.

In this light, the Russian leader will attend the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) events planned to be held this week in Dushanbe via videoconference, the Kremlin specified.

The leaders also talked about several current aspects of bilateral relations and Afghanistan.

Earlier reports indicated that Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi would meet with  Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Summit in Tajikistan.

ZZ/PR

News Code 178657
Zahra Mirzafarjouyan
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/178657/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 5 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News