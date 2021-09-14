Raiesi to meet Putin in SCO summit in Tajikistan

Leaders of 12 countries in the region, including Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi will travel to the Tajik capital of Dushanbe to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit that is slated to hold on September 16-17.

According to analysts, the crisis in Afghanistan will be one of the main topics of the summit.

Ebrahim Raeisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran is scheduled to meet and held talks with Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Dushanbe.

As an observer country in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, Iran seeks permanent membership in this organization.

Earlier, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh announced that Iranian President Ebrahim Raiesi will travel to Tajikistan on Thursday to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit.

