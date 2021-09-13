Iran FM stresses Afghan inclusive gov. in UNGA meeting

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told a virtual meeting of UNGA on the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan that the current situation in Afghanistan was the result of a US approach to the country.

The top Iranian diplomat stressed that Iran will continue to work with all sides in Afghanistan, adding that the aim is to form an inclusive government.

He stressed the necessity to lay the ground for the people of Afghanistan to able to decide on their own future.

Meanwhile, Amir-Abdollahian said that Tehran is making efforts to send humanitarian aid to the people of Afghanistan.

KI/IRIB