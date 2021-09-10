'Iran reserves right to respond Zionist regime'

In a tweet on Friday evening, Saeed Khatibzadeh wrote, "Outlaw Israeli regime—sitting on illicit nukes & refusing to join NPT—again threatens NPT member Iran; a nation w world's most inspected nuclear program."

"The West's darling is a habitual extorter. But the world has woken up to its destabilizing nature," he added. "Iran reserves the right to respond."

His tweet came as the Israeli regime's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid who traveled to Moscow accused Iran of trying to build a nuclear weapon. He claimed that a "credible threat" should be shown to Iran, as the country is on the verge of acquiring nuclear weapons and poses an "existential threat" to Israel.

Israel won’t allow Iran to become a nuclear state, or even a nuclear threshold state, Lapid claimed on Thursday in Moscow at a news briefing following a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

