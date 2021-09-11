Grossi to discuss usual technical interactions in Iran visit

The Director-General of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi will arrive in Tehran on Saturday at the head of a high-ranking delegation and will hold talks with the newly-appointed Head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami on Sunday.

In response to a question on the main aims behind the visit of the IAEA chief to Iran, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said that this visit is made within the framework of ordinary technical interactions between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the IAEA.

There were technical problems raised between Iran and IAEA in the recent years that were tried to be resolved within the framework of bilateral cooperation between the two sides, he said, reiterating that IAEA Chief’s Tehran visit has been formulated in line with helping resolve technical problems between Iran and IAEA.

Of course, some countries tried to politicize technical issues between Iran and IAEA, he said, adding that the Islamic Republic of Iran has always recommended IAEA to pursue cooperation within the framework of a technical and professional platform.

“We hope that IAEA’s Board of Governors (BoG), under the influence of some pressures, will not take any action to destroy the normal course of cooperation between Iran and IAEA,” the spokesman added.

It is hoped that visit of IAEA Chief to the Islamic Republic of Iran will produce positive results in line with maintaining this approach, he emphasized.

Earlier, Iran’s Permanent Envoy to the Vienna-based International Organizations Kazem Gharibabadi announced the visit of IAEA Chief Rafael Grossi to the Islamic Republic of Iran on Sat.

