Time to get back to 7th round of talks to revive JCPOA

Referring to the recent remarks of Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh, Russian Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna in a tweet on Monday wrote, "Encouraging signal from #Iran. The resumption of the #ViennaTalks is long-awaited."

"The break between the sixth and the seventh round of negotiations (since June 20) is taking too long. It is high time to get back to the negotiation table," he added.

His tweet came as Iran Foreign Ministry spokesman Khatibzadeh in his Monday press conference said, "Iranian government has announced that it will resume Vienna talks in the near future. Iran expects other parties to come to Vienna with the realities on the ground."

Earlier, referring to the latest remarks of the Iranian President about the Vienna Talks, the Russian Permanent Representative to the International Organization also called his remarks a sign of Tehran's readiness to continue the talks.

If negotiations on Iran’s nuclear standoff are done under pressure, positive results will not be obtained since nuclear talks under pressure have not been produced positive results in the past, President Raeisi said.

Previously, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian also said that Iran is not seeking to escape the negotiating table, adding that the new administration believes in negotiations that have tangible achievements in the interests of the Iranian people.

Talks between Iran and the five involved countries (Russia, the UK, China, France, and Germany) have been going on in Vienna since April. Their aim is restoring the original nuclear deal, which implies the removal of US sanctions imposed on Iran, compliance with nuclear obligations by Iran, and the United States’ return to the accord. Representatives of the JCPOA members are also holding separate consultations with the US delegation without Iran’s participation. All the delegations involved initially hoped to complete the work in late May, after which they revised the date to early June.

