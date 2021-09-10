Iran condemns Arab Quartet Committee statement

Saeed Khatibzadeh on Friday reacted to the recent statement of the self-proclaimed Arab Quartet Committee.

Condemning the ridiculous accusations made in the statement of the self-proclaimed Arab Quartet Committee, Khatibzadeh called the issuance of such statements a sign of a lack of understanding of the regional developments and the General conditions governing the relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Arab world.

FM spokesman dismissed repeated allegations that Iran interfered in the internal affairs of others by countries that have a history of interfering in other countries, escalating the situations and inciting war, particularly in Yemen and parts of West Asia and North Africa, saying, "Putting these components together to accuse Iran will not solve the problem of these interfering countries."

Khatibzadeh advised the four countries [Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UAE and Bahrain] to focus on the Zionist regime's crimes against the oppressed people of Palestine instead of issuing such worthless statements.

He also called the issuance of such statements simultaneously with the actions of some of these countries to recovering their relations with Iran contradictory, reiterating the Islamic Republic of Iran's constant position in inviting its neighbors to negotiate and resolve misunderstandings through diplomatic channels.

Regarding the issue over Iran's triple islands, Khatibzadeh rejected the statement, calling all of Iran's actions within the framework of the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and condemned the interference of others in this regard.

The spokesperson also called the preservation and consolidation of the nuclear achievements and defense capabilities of the Islamic Republic of Iran among the strategic policies of the country.

Recalling the sabotage of some member states of the Committee in the process of reaching a nuclear agreement, he stressed the uselessness of these statements in the development of the country's peaceful nuclear industry.

The members present at the meeting, while reiterating their usual accusations against the Islamic Republic of Iran, accused Tehran of so-called sabotage interventions, financing of Houthis and extremist terrorist groups.

On the other hand, the most important developments in Iran's nuclear program were discussed at the meeting, and the members called for establishing the necessary mechanisms for the immediate and comprehensive inspection of all Iranian nuclear sites, as well as an end to what is being called Tehran's sabotage of international laws and protocols.

ZZ/FNA14000619000300