SCO, BRICS to change mono-dimensional balance in world

Speaking in an interview with Mehr news agency (MNA) on Wed., Asghar Ebrahimi Asal, who is also a senior political and economic expert in China and East Asian Affairs, pointed to the establishment of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and said that SCO first founded in Shanghai in 1996 under the title of Shanghai Group of Five with the aim of combating new security threats and bringing together leaders from Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

With the accession of Uzbekistan in 2001, members of SCO reached six countries and its name was changed into Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), he added.

Turning to Iran’s membership at SCO, Ebrahimi Asal stated that Islamic Republic of Iran applied for its membership on Jan. 30, 2005, so that Iran’s accession document along with Pakistan and India as observers at Shanghai Cooperation Organization's Summit was inked in Astana, capital of Kazakhstan, on July 5-6, 2005.

Principally, Iran’s accession to SCO could pave the suitable way for the country to join BRICS which includes five countries of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, he said, adding that BRICS is a strong union which is home to 50 percent of world's population and holds 42 percent of world's financial turnover.

Given Iran's geopolitical position and civilizational, historical, economic, educated manpower and sustainable security in the region, in spite of insecurity created by the United States, these countries are also willing to cooperate with the Islamic Republic of Iran, calling for Iran's official membership in SCO Summit, and finally Iran’s accession to BRICS at the next stage which can be considered as a win-win game, former deputy Oil Minister emphasized.

Therefore, Iran's official membership in SCO Summit can be a launching pad to showcase high capabilities and potentials of the country for taking membership in Asian unions, etc., he said, adding that the officials of the country must think of establishing a long-term cooperation with countries other than China.

The current administration must focus on developing and deepening its cooperation with neighboring states and in this case, Islamic Republic of Iran can take advantage of lobbies of these neighboring countries in the international assemblies in line with thwarting sanctions imposed against the country, he added.

Shanghai Summit has a great potential for developing political and economic relations for Iran due to the presence of Russia, China and India which are important parts of Commonwealth Independent States (CIS), said Ebrahimi Asl.

MA/5304840