Death toll from Kabul Airport blasts stands at nearly 200

US says Kabul airport attack carried out by one bomber

Pentagon officials believe the attack outside Kabul airport on Thursday was as a result of one explosion, not two, Al-Jazeera reported.

“We do not believe that there was a second explosion at or near the Baron hotel, that it was one suicide bomber,” US Army Major General William Taylor told reporters at the Pentagon in Washington, DC.

Two UK citizens, child of another UK citizen killed in terrorist attack in Kabul

Two UK citizens and the child of another UK citizen were killed in the terrorist attack in Kabul on Thursday, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said, Sputnik reported.

"I was deeply saddened to learn that two British nationals and the child of another British national were killed by yesterday’s terror attack, with two more injured," Raab said in a statement released by the Foreign Office.

"Yesterday’s despicable attack underlines the dangers facing those in Afghanistan and reinforces why we are doing all we can to get people out. We are offering consular support to their families. We will not turn our backs on those who look to us in their hour of need, and we will never be cowed by terrorists," he added.

Taliban Spokesman says several people detained in connection with explosions at Kabul Airport

Several people were detained in connection with the explosions at the airport in Kabul, Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban movement said.

"Yes, several people were detained," Mujahid said, adding that the exact details are not yet disclosed.

Death toll from Kabul explosions reportedly rises to 170

The death toll after a series of terrorist attacks near the Kabul airport on Thursday reached 170, CBS reported on Friday, citing the Afghan Health Ministry.

Shooting reported at eastern gates of Kabul Airport

According to some reports, shots were fired close to the eastern entrance of the Kabul airport.

Death toll from Kabul Airport blasts hits 110

The death toll after a series of terrorist attacks near the Kabul airport on Thursday reached 110, a source in the Afghan Health Ministry said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the source said that explosions injured over 1,330 people.

The Pentagon has confirmed the death of 13 US servicemen.

Taliban planning inclusive caretaker gov’t in Afghanistan: report

The Taliban says it is planning an inclusive caretaker government in Afghanistan after the group toppled the Western-backed administration in a stunning sweep earlier this month.

Taliban sources in Doha and Kabul have told Al-Jazeera that the caretaker government will include leaders from all ethnicities and tribal backgrounds in the country.

Turkey evacuated its embassy in Kabul: Erdogan

Turkey has evacuated its embassy in Afghanistan, transporting employees to the area of the Kabul airport where Turkish servicemen are stationed, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday, Sputnik reported.

"We transported the staff of our embassy to the place where our servicemen are deployed in the airport area. We held 3.5-hour-long negotiations with the Taliban there. Contacts will continue if necessary," Erdogan told reporters.

Evacuation flights resume in Kabul after deadly bombings

Evacuation flights from Afghanistan have resumed with new urgency a day after two suicide bombings targeted thousands of people, Al-Jazeera reported.

The US says further attempted attacks are expected ahead of the Tuesday deadline for foreign troops to leave, ending America’s longest war.

Kabul residents said several flights took off Friday morning.

According to the media reports, Spain completed the evacuation from Afghanistan.

"These two flights conclude the evacuation of Spanish personnel and Afghan allies and their families," the statement read.

UK to end evacuations from Afghanistan ‘in a matter of hours’

The United Kingdom said that it plans to complete its evacuations out of Afghanistan “in a matter of hours”.

“We will process those people that we have brought with us, the 1,000 people approximately inside the airfield now,” British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace told Sky News.

“And we will seek a way to continue to find a few people in the crowd, where we can, but overall the main processing has now closed and we have a matter of hours.”

90 civilians, 13 US forces reportedly killed in Kabul blasts

According to reports, at least 103 people, including 90 Afghan civilians and 13 US servicemen have been killed in Thursday's attacks in Kabul.

On Thursday, at least four blasts occurred near the Kabul airport amid the evacuation of the Western military contingent.

A health official and a Taliban official said that at least 72 civilians have been killed in the two explosions outside Kabul airport, including 28 Taliban members.

The US military said 13 of its service members have been killed.

Over 1,300 people injured by series of blasts in Kabul

As many as 1,338 people have been injured by a series of terrorist attacks in the Afghan capital of Kabul, a source in the Afghan Ministry of Health told Sputnik on Friday.

28 of Taliban members killed in airport blasts: Taliban official

At least 28 members of the Taliban are among the people killed in explosions overnight outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, a Taliban official told Reuters news agency.

“We have lost more people than the Americans,” said the official, who declined to be identified. He said there was no reason to extend the August 31 deadline for foreign forces to leave the country.

Pentagon says US military’s toll in Kabul bombing rises to 13

The US Defense Department has announced that the number of US troops killed in the blasts at Kabul airport rose by one to 13 and the number of injured was 18, Al-Jazeera reported.

“A thirteenth US service member has died from his wounds suffered as a result of the attack on Abbey Gate,” Central Command spokesman Captain Bill Urban said in a statement.

Biden vows to retaliate against attack in Kabul

US President Joe Biden vowed to retaliate against the attack in Kabul, confirming that the bombings were carried out by ISIL in Afghanistan.

“To those who carried out this attack, as well as anyone who wishes America harm, know this: We will not forgive. We will not forget,” Biden said.

“We will hunt you down and make you pay. I will defend our interests in our people with every measure at my command.”

3rd blast heard in Kabul, Taliban say US military destroying ammunition

A Taliban spokesperson confirmed that a third blast reported by local and international media around Kabul was from the US military destroying ammunitions.

According to Al Jazeera’s correspondent from Kabul, the explosion sounded like a ” very large thud, a huge bang”.

ISIL claims responsibility for Kabul airport attack

ISIL claimed responsibility for an attack outside Kabul airport, the group’s Amaq News Agency said on its Telegram channel.

Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 12 US troops

Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul’s airport Thursday, transforming a scene of desperation into one of horror in the waning days of airlift for those fleeing the Taliban takeover.

At least 60 Afghans and 12 US troops were killed, Afghan and US officials said, AP news agency reported.

