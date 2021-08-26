Four US marines killed in Kabul Airport explosion: Report

The US ambassador in Afghanistan informed his staff that the explosion killed four marines and left three others wounded, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing an official with knowledge of the briefing.

Fox News has confirmed the report, citing US officials.

The Pentagon spokesman John Kirby has confirmed that 'a number of US service members' were killed in the attack.

Health Ministry source says over 40 people killed, over 100 injured in Kabul Airport blasts

More than 40 people were killed and over 100 injured in explosions near the Kabul airport, a source in the Afghan Health Ministry said.

According to the source, the bodies of the dead and injured were taken to hospitals, there are women and children among those affected.

UK warns airlines to avoid flying below 25,000 feet over Afghanistan after attack

UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps advised on Thursday that airlines avoid Afghan airspace under 25,000 feet (7,600 meters), following deadly blasts outside Kabul’s airport.

"Following the shocking scenes in Afghanistan today, I have issued a NOTAM (Notice to Aviation) further advising airlines to avoid Afghan airspace under 25,000ft. We will continue to keep this under review," he tweeted.

At least 52 people wounded: Taliban spokesman

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed that 52 people had been wounded in two explosions near the Kabul airport, Al Jazeera’s correspondent Ali Latifi reported. Mujahid added that the exact figure is not yet not known.

Emergency Hospital in Kabul said 60 wounded came to their facility within 90 minutes of the attacks.

ISIL claims responsibility for blasts outside Kabul airport

ISIL claimed responsibility for two explosions that rocked areas near the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on Thursday.

2nd explosion done by car bomb

The second explosion outside Kabul airport was caused by a car bomb, Sky News reported on Thursday, citing a source in the UK Defence Ministry.

The first blast, which happened outside the Baron Hotel, is believed to have been carried out by a suicide attacker, while the second blast at the Abbey Gate "is thought to have been a car bomb," the source said.

Pentagon confirms second explosion outside airport

A second explosion has taken place near Kabul airport, the Pentagon spokesperson confirmed on social media, Al-Jazeera reported.

“We can also confirm at least one other explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, a short distance from Abbey Gate. We will continue to update,” the Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby posted on Twitter.

Sources on the ground estimate that over 70 people may have been injured in the twin attacks, according to Sputnik.

Thursday's attack came just hours after James Heappey, British parliamentary under-secretary of state for the armed forces, warned that there was "very, very credible reporting of [the threat of] an imminent attack" on the Kabul airport.

Taliban says at least 13 killed in explosion

A powerful explosion occurred near Kabul Airport on Thursday evening. Calling the blast a terrorist attack, the Taliban said 13 people had been killed in the attack.

A Taliban security source has said at least 13 people, including foreigners and children, have been killed, and many Taliban guards wounded, in the explosion outside Kabul airport, news sources reported.

French envoy warns of second explosion at the Kabul airport

The French Ambassador to Afghanistan, David Martinon, warned that a second explosion at the Kabul airport remained a possibility. "To all our Afghan friends if you are close to the doors of the airport get away as quickly as possible and shelter yourselves. A second explosion is possible," he tweeted.

Blast reported outside airport in Kabul

An explosion took place outside the Kabul airport on Thursday as the United States and other countries try to evacuate their citizens and Afghans CNN reported.

Three US officials and a source familiar with the situation said that according to initial reports, there were some US personnel among the wounded.

"We can confirm that the explosion near the Abbey Gate of the Kabul airport has resulted in an unknown number of casualties. We will continue to update," Pentagon Press secretary John Kirby tweeted.

The blast happened at one of the entry gates of the Hamid Karzai International Airport and appears to be a suicide attack, according to three US officials.

Crowds of Afghans have been gathering at the gates trying to gain access to the airport.

The US Embassy in Kabul said that US citizens who were at the Abbey Gate, East Gate, or North Gate of the airport "should leave immediately" in the wake of the blast.

"There has been a large explosion at the airport, and there are reports of gunfire," the security alert said. "US citizens should avoid traveling to the airport and avoid airport gates at this time," it added.

