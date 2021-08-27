Iran condemns Kabul terrorist attacks

Condemning the targeting of the defenseless people of Afghanistan and any kind of terrorist operation in which women, men, youth and children are attacked, Saeed Khatibzadeh expressed hope that with the formation of an inclusive government in Kabul as soon as possible, the responsible organs and institutions will be responsible for protecting the lives and property of the people.

At least 103 people, including 13 US forces and 80 Afghans have been killed in the two explosions outside Kabul airport.

