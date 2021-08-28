Iraq PMU forces destroy ISIL hideaways in Saladin

The series of anti-terrorist operations by the Popular Mobilization Forces is continuing in different parts of Iraq. In recent operations, the PMU forces targeted ISIL positions in Saladin.

According to the report, PMU forces managed to discover and destroy several hideouts belonging to ISIL terrorists in Saladin.

This is while the PMU forces carried out a large-scale operation in the Al-Tarmia area of Baghdad yesterday. During the operation, the PMU forces succeeded to identify a number of Takfiri elements and kill them. Meanwhile, two takfiri elements were also arrested.

In the last two weeks, the Al-Tarmia area of ​​Baghdad has witnessed the activities of some terrorist elements. In this regard, a few days ago, a number of PMU forces were martyred as a result of ISIL terrorist’s ambush in Al-Tarmia.

