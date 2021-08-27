4 killed in Kazakhstan's ammunition depot explosion (+VIDEO)

Kazakhstan’s Defense Minister Nurlan Yermikbayev said four soldiers were killed while putting out a fire at an army ammunition depot in the southern province of Gambel, Middle East. in-24 reported.

The minister stated that a series of explosions preceded the outbreak of the fire in the warehouse.

“Unfortunately, four soldiers died during the liquidation of the consequences of the accident,” Minister Yermikbayev told reporters.

Yesterday evening, Thursday, the Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan reported that a fire broke out in the Gambeldistrict in a warehouse belonging to a military unit, where ammunition for military engineering forces is stored.

The ministry indicated that at least 6 powerful explosions preceded the outbreak of fire. The ministry stated that 12 soldiers were also injured during the accident.

For its part, the local authorities said, that 66 injured people were transferred to hospitals, and by Friday morning, 28 injured people remained in hospitals, six of them in serious condition.

The causes and circumstances of the accident are being investigated, and a criminal case has been opened in accordance with Article “Violation of the rules for dealing with weapons and explosive materials”, and residents of neighboring villages have been evacuated.

