Taliban condemns US attack on eastern Afghanistan

Zabihullah Mujahid said that the US drone strike in Nangarhar was clear aggression to Afghanistan.

He called on the United States and other Western countries to maintain diplomatic relations after the withdrawal [from Afghanistan], which he expects to end soon.

US military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the ISIL terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport.

"The unmanned airstrike occurred in the Nangarhar Province of Afghanistan. Initial indications are that we killed the target. We know of no civilian casualties," said Capt. Bill Urban, spokesman for US Central Command, in a statement.

ISIL claimed responsibility for the attack on Thursday that involved a suicide bomber who detonated an explosive belt at the airport's gate, killing 13 US service members and more than 110 Afghans. More than 100 were wounded in the blasts.

US President Joe Biden vowed in a Thursday speech that the US would respond to the attacks "with force."

ZZ/FNA14000607000148