Afghanistan to not see blasts after US withdrawal

Reacting to Kabul airport recent attacks Zabihullah Mujahid noted, “After US withdrawal from Afghanistan there will be any motive for such explosions.”

Speaking to Radio Liberty, Mujahid added that the bombings at Kabul airport took place in an area controlled by foreign forces.

"After the withdrawal of the United States, we assure that no group will be allowed to conduct such measures and that there will be no threat from Afghanistan to other countries,” he stressed.

The senior Taliban spokesman urged Afghan people not to flock to the airport and assured that anyone who wishes to leave Afghanistan would be able to do so when the situation gets normal.

Mujahid also referred to ISIL in Afghanistan and said, "ISIL in Afghanistan is different from what exists in Syria and Iraq and we are certain that after the withdrawal of foreign forces, they will not carry out explosions."

This attack killed 170 people, including 13 American soldiers, and ISIL claimed responsibility for it.

