Iran COVID-19 update: 36,419 news cases, 684 deaths

Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education announced the new figure, adding that 5,007 of the newly-detected patients have been hospitalized since yesterday.

Accordingly, the total number of COVID-19 patients in the country is standing at 4,677,114.

The outbreak has claimed the lives of 684 people since Sat., bringing the death toll to 102,038.

So far, 3,932,472 COVID-19 patients have recovered and/or have been discharged from hospitals across the country.

In addition, 7,662 coronavirus patients are experiencing critical conditions and have been hospitalized in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

HJ/