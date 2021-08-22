  1. Iran
Aug 22, 2021, 4:15 PM

Iran COVID-19 update: 36,419 news cases, 684 deaths

TEHRAN, Aug. 22 (MNA) – According to the Iranian Health Ministry, 36,419 new COVID-19 infections have been detected across the country in the past 24 hours and 684 people have lost their lives since Sat.

Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education announced the new figure, adding that 5,007 of the newly-detected patients have been hospitalized since yesterday.

Accordingly, the total number of COVID-19 patients in the country is standing at 4,677,114.

The outbreak has claimed the lives of 684 people since Sat., bringing the death toll to 102,038.

So far, 3,932,472 COVID-19 patients have recovered and/or have been discharged from hospitals across the country.

In addition, 7,662 coronavirus patients are experiencing critical conditions and have been hospitalized in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

