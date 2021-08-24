Talks underway to import 40mn doses of 'Pfizer, J&J' vaccine

Nasser Riahi broke the news in an interview with FNA on Tue. and reiterated that initial talks are underway for importing 40 million doses of Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccine into the country through the COVAX mechanism.

Turning on the way of importing 20 million doses of Pfizer vaccines from a prestigious German Company ‘BioNTech’ and also 20 million doses of Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccine to the country, Riahi stipulated that representatives of these two companies are negotiating with the officials of Iran Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

It is hoped that the negotiations would be finalized in the very near future, he added.

In response to a question whether importing these vaccines will be carried out by the private sector, he stated that import of these vaccines will probably be done through the COVAX mechanism and the Foreign Exchange Board of Trustees of the Ministry of Health will probably be in charge of importing these vaccines.

