599 Iranians lose life to Covid-19 in 24h

TEHRAN, Sep. 01 (MNA) – According to the Iranian Health Ministry, 33,170 new COVID-19 infections have been detected across the country and 599 people have lost their lives since Tue.

Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education announced the new figure, adding that 4,357 of the newly-detected patients have been hospitalized since yesterday.

Accordingly, the total number of COVID-19 patients in the country is standing at 5,025,233.

The outbreak has claimed the lives of 599 people since Tue., bringing the death toll to 108,393.

So far, 4,237,315 COVID-19 patients have recovered and/or have been discharged from hospitals across the country.

In addition, 7,860 coronavirus patients are experiencing critical conditions and have been hospitalized in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

