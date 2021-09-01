599 Iranians lose life to Covid-19 in 24h

Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education announced the new figure, adding that 4,357 of the newly-detected patients have been hospitalized since yesterday.

Accordingly, the total number of COVID-19 patients in the country is standing at 5,025,233.

The outbreak has claimed the lives of 599 people since Tue., bringing the death toll to 108,393.

So far, 4,237,315 COVID-19 patients have recovered and/or have been discharged from hospitals across the country.

In addition, 7,860 coronavirus patients are experiencing critical conditions and have been hospitalized in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

HJ/