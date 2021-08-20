  1. Iran
Aug 20, 2021, 6:00 PM

Iran COVID-19 update: 28,833 news cases, 555 deaths

TEHRAN, Aug. 20 (MNA) – According to the Iranian Health Ministry, 28,833 new COVID-19 infections have been detected across the country in the past 24 hours and 555 people have lost their lives since Thursday.

Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education announced the new figure, adding that 4,064 of the newly-detected patients have been hospitalized since yesterday.

Accordingly, the total number of COVID-19 patients in the country is standing at 4,616,516.

The outbreak has claimed the lives of 555 people since Thursday, bringing the death toll to 100,810.

So far, 3,868,196 COVID-19 patients have recovered and/or have been discharged from hospitals across the country.

In addition, 7,587 coronavirus patients are experiencing critical conditions and have been hospitalized in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

According to the Iranian Health Ministry, 27,666,082 COVID-19 tests have so far been taken throughout the country.

