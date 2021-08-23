Iran COVID-19 update: 38,657 news cases, 610 deaths

Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education announced the new figure, adding that 5,105 of the newly-detected patients have been hospitalized since yesterday.

Accordingly, the total number of COVID-19 patients in the country is standing at 4,715,777.

The outbreak has claimed the lives of 610 people since Sun., bringing the death toll to 102,648.

So far, 3,961,024 COVID-19 patients have recovered and/or have been discharged from hospitals across the country.

In addition, 7,695 coronavirus patients are experiencing critical conditions and have been hospitalized in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

