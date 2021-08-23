  1. Iran
Aug 23, 2021, 3:09 PM

Iran COVID-19 update: 38,657 news cases, 610 deaths

TEHRAN, Aug. 23 (MNA) – According to the Iranian Health Ministry, 38,657 new COVID-19 infections have been detected across the country in the past 24 hours and 610 people have lost their lives since Sun.

Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education announced the new figure, adding that 5,105 of the newly-detected patients have been hospitalized since yesterday.

Accordingly, the total number of COVID-19 patients in the country is standing at 4,715,777.

The outbreak has claimed the lives of 610 people since Sun., bringing the death toll to 102,648.

So far, 3,961,024 COVID-19 patients have recovered and/or have been discharged from hospitals across the country.

In addition, 7,695 coronavirus patients are experiencing critical conditions and have been hospitalized in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

