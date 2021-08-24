  1. Iran
Covid-19 claims 709 lives in Iran since Mon.

TEHRAN, Aug. 24 (MNA) – According to the Iranian Health Ministry, 40,623 new COVID-19 infections have been detected across the country in the past 24 hours and 709 people have lost their lives since Monday.

Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education announced the new figure, adding that 5,487 of the newly-detected patients have been hospitalized since yesterday.

Accordingly, the total number of COVID-19 patients in the country is standing at 40,622.

The outbreak has claimed the lives of 709 people since Mon., bringing the death toll to 103,357.

So far, 3,993,211 COVID-19 patients have recovered and/or have been discharged from hospitals across the country.

In addition, 7,727 coronavirus patients are experiencing critical conditions and have been hospitalized in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

