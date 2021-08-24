Covid-19 claims 709 lives in Iran since Mon.

Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education announced the new figure, adding that 5,487 of the newly-detected patients have been hospitalized since yesterday.

Accordingly, the total number of COVID-19 patients in the country is standing at 40,622.

The outbreak has claimed the lives of 709 people since Mon., bringing the death toll to 103,357.

So far, 3,993,211 COVID-19 patients have recovered and/or have been discharged from hospitals across the country.

In addition, 7,727 coronavirus patients are experiencing critical conditions and have been hospitalized in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

