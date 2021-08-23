23mn Covid-19 vaccines administered in Iran: health ministry

In a statement on Monday, Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education said that so far, the number of administered anti-Covid-19 vaccines in Iran has passed 23 million.

So far, 16,986,882 people have received the first shot of anti-Covid-19 vaccine.

6,150,817 people have been injected with the second dose and the total number of vaccines administered in the country has reached 23,137,699 doses.

The vaccination campaign in Iran has recently stepped up, with administering above 600,000 vaccines on a daily basis.

Iran is using a combination of locally manufactured and imported foreign-made vaccines in its national vaccination campaign.

