Iran to host three events of Russian 2021 army games

The deputy commander of the Iranian Army for Training Affairs Brigadier General Alireza Sheikh said at a press conference to detail the International Army Games 2021, "These competitions are held in four areas: naval, air, land and defense, and in 28 fields and 15 countries."

The commander added, Iran is among the host countries and will host about 390 people in three different fields of army games.

He added that during the competitions the capabilities of the servicemen in defensive fields will be assessed.

Sheikh also said that the opening ceremony of these competitions will be held in Isfahan tomorrow with "Lords of Weapons" contest, adding that in Konarak port, in the southeast of Iran near Chabahar Iran will host four countries for the diving contest.

The commander also said that "Sea Cup", which is a destroyer competition, will be held in the Caspian Sea with Iran hosting four countries in that field.

Meanwhile, Sheikh said that the health operating standards which are set by the host country of the games namely Russia and the Iranian health ministry will be respected during the games.

He noted that participants must be quarantined for 72 hours, adding that all the staff in these competitions have been vaccinated.

The commander said that the games will last two weeks.

