Iran, Russia win joint title of Deep Diving competition

The closing ceremony of the 6th round of World Army Deep Diving Competition was held on Wed. in the presence of Iran’s Army Navy Commander Shahram Irani, a number of high-ranking navy commanders and also provincial officials at Konarak Port, in which, Iranian and Russian Deep Diving teams stood at the first place jointly.

Chinese and Syrian deep diving teams also stood at the second and third ranks respectively.

The 6th round of World Army Deep Diving Competition, as part of the International Army Games, kicked off on August 22 in Konarak, Sistan and Baluchestan province, attended by over 100 athletes from six countries including China, India, Russia, Syria, Venezuela and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

As hosted by Iran’s Army Navy at 3rd Strategic Navy Force, in Konarak Port, the competition wrapped up its work on Sept. 1.

