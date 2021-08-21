Iran’s Army Ground Force UAV team arrives in Kazakhstan

While attending the venue of competitions, members of Iranian Army Ground Forces Drone Team are currently getting acquainted with the environmental conditions of the region in Kazakhstan, spending the preparation stages and testing of the relevant parts and equipment.

The Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) competition includes the disciplines of reconnaissance, care of targets, target detection at nighttime and also individual shooting of team members with weapons.

It should be noted that Russia 2021 International Military Tournament will be held in Russia for two weeks from August 22 with the participation of countries including Islamic Republic of Iran, China, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Serbia, Qatar, India, Algeria, Vietnam, Uzbekistan and Armenia.

